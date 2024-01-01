Strawberry Banana autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 60% Indica and 20% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Strawberry Banana autoflower has been derived from: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Strawberry Banana is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 160 cm and will yield 300 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, tropical, strawberry, banana and the effects can best be described as: happy, talkative, relaxed, euphoric.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, tropical, strawberry, banana and the effects can best be described as: happy, talkative, relaxed, euphoric.





