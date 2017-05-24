Strawberry Banana feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Strawberry Banana feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Strawberry Banana feminized has been derived from: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 54 to 70 days. Strawberry Banana is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 160 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, tropical, strawberry, banana and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, hungry, talkative.

About this strain

Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
