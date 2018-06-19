About this product
Strawberry Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 75% indica and 25% sativa properties. Strawberry Kush has been derived from: Strawberry Cough x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Strawberry Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, sweet, strawberry and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, stoned, aroused, creative, energetic, euphoric, talkative, uplifting.
View all details about Strawberry Kush feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Strawberry Kush feminized seeds today and grow your own!
About this strain
Strawberry Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt in the body and mind. Strawberry Kush features a musky strawberry taste that lives up to its name. This strain is potent, so it's best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say Strawberry Kush has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.
Strawberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
325 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
