Super Boof stands tall as a Feminized Photoperiod cultivar, brought forth by Black Cherry Punch x Tropicana Cookies genetics. With over 33% THC, it delivers a potent kick for seasoned fans. 50% indica paired with 50% sativa creates balance. Your patience pays off after 56–63 days in bloom. Fruity, Grape, Orange, Berry, Citrus, Sour, Sweet accented by Myrcene, Linalool, Limonene paint its taste canvas. It’s celebrated for its euphoric, giggly, tingly, creative, relaxed, uplifting effects. Adaptable to Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor growing techniques. Excels in Arid, Mediterranean, Tropical, Temperate weather conditions. Every bud tells its own tale—are you ready to explore?
