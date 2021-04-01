Super Silver Haze autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 15% indica and 65% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Super Silver Haze has been derived from: Super Silver Haze x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Super Silver Haze autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 110 cm and yields up to 300 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 150 cm and will yield 120 to 170 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, sour, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, happy, uplifting.



View all details about Super Silver Haze autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Super Silver Haze autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!

Show more