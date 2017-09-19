About this product

Super Skunk autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties and 20% is Ruderalis. Super Skunk has been derived from: Super Skunk x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Super Skunk autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 110 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 130 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, cheese, earthy, fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned.