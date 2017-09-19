About this product
Super Skunk autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties and 20% is Ruderalis. Super Skunk has been derived from: Super Skunk x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Super Skunk autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 110 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 130 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, cheese, earthy, fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned.
About this strain
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
Super Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
442 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
