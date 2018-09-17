About this product
Sweet Tooth effects
458 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
