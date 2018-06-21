Tangie feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Tangie has been derived from: California Orange x Skunk. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Tangie feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 125 to 175 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 225 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m².



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, lemon, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, powerful, uplifting.