Trainwreck feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Trainwreck has been derived from: Mexican x Thai x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Trainwreck feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 125 to 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 220 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m².