Triangle Kush feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 85% indica and 15% sativa. Triangle Kush feminized has been derived from: Chemdawg x Hindu Kush x Lemon Thai. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 65 to 70 days. Triangle Kush is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 150 cm and will yield 550 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, herbal, sweet, woody, kush, diesel, sour and the effects can best be described as: calming, energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Triangle Kush feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

