Tropicana Cookies feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of Tropicana Cookies feminized seeds

About this product

Tropicana Cookies feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Tropicana Cookies feminized has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Tropicana Cookies is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 140 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 240 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: fruity, incense, sweet, earthy, citrus, herbal, tropical and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative, creative, energetic, euphoric.

Now in stock, buy Tropicana Cookies feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item