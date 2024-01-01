Tropicana Cookies feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Tropicana Cookies feminized has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Tropicana Cookies is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 140 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 240 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, incense, sweet, earthy, citrus, herbal, tropical and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative, creative, energetic, euphoric.



