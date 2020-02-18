Wedding Cake autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 55% indica and 25% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Wedding Cake has been derived from: Wedding Cake x BF Super Auto #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Wedding Cake autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 160 cm and will yield 500 to 750 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, mango, soft, sweet, tree fruit, tropical, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned.