Wedding Cake feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Wedding Cake has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Cherry Pie. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Wedding Cake feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 200 cm and will yield 500 to 550 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, spicy, sweet, woody, earthy, flowery, skunk, sour and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, powerful.



