White Rhino Auto, a Feminized Autoflower selection, carries the heritage of White Widow x North American Indica x Ruderalis. Registering 20% THC, it’s built for potency. It balances 65% indica with 15% sativa. Patience rewards at 49–56 days of flowering. Palate experiences include Pine, Spicy, Sweet, and Terpinolene, Myrcene, Pinene. A journey of euphoric relaxation awaits consumers. Adaptable to Greenhouse, Indoor, and Outdoor growing techniques. Temperate, Mediterranean, Mountains, and Arid environments bring out its best. Every bud tells its own tale—are you ready to explore?
