White Widow x Northern Lights Auto springs to life as a Feminized Autoflower plant, with roots tracing back to White Widow X Northern Lights x Ruderalis. Registering 19% THC, it’s built for medium potency. It balances 60% indica with 20% sativa. Expect a bloom cycle from 54 to 63 days. Tasting notes reveal Earthy, Woody, Pine flavors alongside terpenes like Phytol, Borneol, Eucalyptol, Valencene, Alpha Humulene, Beta Pinene, Alpha Pinene, Beta Caryophyllene, and Limonene. Consumers rave about its energetic, euphoric, happy, and relaxed impact. Growers will love its Greenhouse, Indoor, and Outdoor suitability. Prefers Mediterranean, Polar, Temperate climates. Let its legacy become part of your story.
