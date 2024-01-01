Zoap feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. Zoap feminized has been derived from: Rainbow Sherbet x Pink Guava. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Zoap is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 140 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 190 cm and will yield 500 to 550 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, fruity, citrus, cherry, earthy and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.



