Zoap feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Zoap feminized seeds

About this product

Zoap feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. Zoap feminized has been derived from: Rainbow Sherbet x Pink Guava. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Zoap is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 140 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 190 cm and will yield 500 to 550 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: sweet, fruity, citrus, cherry, earthy and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.

About this strain

Zoap is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava; bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. This evenly balanced powerhouse has a quick onset, bringing waves of euphoria and positivity. Reviewers on Leafly say Zoap cannabis makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Zoap can have sweet, floral, soap flavor with some earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients may enjoy Zoap to help with chronic pain or stress, depression, and nausea. Zoap started with packs of OZ Kush seeds from Dying Breed (Eddy OG x Z). Two of Deo's selections of OZ Kush became his Pink Guava. Then Deo crossed his Pink Guava to Sunset Sherbert and started the "RS" line. "RS" is short for Rainbow Sherbert. LA grower Wizard Trees selected the RS#11 and RS#54. Deo took the RS#16 and bred it back with RS to make Zoap.

