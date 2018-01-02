Loading…
WEEDUP

Raspberry

IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Deep green big buds with lots of terepenes.

THC below the legal limit

CBD level: ~9-10%

Raspberry Kush effects

267 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
