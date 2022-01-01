Our products start as ethically sourced Hemp grown in the USA. We then take the bud, also known as the flower, of the plant and begin the cold-press process. This is a crucial step in for our products. While other companies use the “whole plant,” including the stems, leaves and roots, we take gentle care to separate the bud of the plant which contains the most potent properties of the Hemp Oil.



After cold-pressing the bud, due to the extreme potency of our product, we mix the raw hemp oil with MCT (organic coconut oil) then bottle. While other companies put their product through C02 or Butane extraction, ours follows this simple four step process.