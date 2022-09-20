HEMP EXTRACT ADVANCED DAILY REPAIR BODY LOTION - 600MG

A rich, smooth & creamy hemp oil extract infused lotion designed to rejuvenate skin. Premium quality sourced Hemp extract makes our lotion an instant solution for dry, brittle, and damaged skin.



Our Skin Nourishing Hemp Body Lotion is great for daily moisturization as it helps ease sensitive skin with a refreshing sensation you can enjoy throughout the day.



Keep this body lotion in your bathroom cabinets so you can hydrate your body after every morning shower!



● Helps dry skin increase oil production

● Anti-inflammatory properties stimulate healing

● Reduces inflammation of the skin - cause of many skin conditions

● Encourages skin growth and new cell generation



Directions: Apply to entire body as often as needed throughout the day to hydrate and nourish the skin. Pay special attention to hands, feet, elbows, and any other area of your body that is prone to dry skin.



ACTIVE INGREDIENT: BROAD SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT

Inactive Ingredients: Purified Water, Isopropyl Palmitate, Propylene Glycol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isononyl Isonanoate, Glycerin, Lanolin Oil, Myristyl Myristate, Stearic Acid, Carbomer, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Disodium Edta, Allantoin, Sorbitan Stearate, Polysorbate, Dimethicone, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Retinyl Palmitate, Vitamin D, Tocopheryl Acetate