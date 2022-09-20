CBD AM AWAKE TABLETS WITH VITAMIN B12 & CAFFEINE

Don’t let that tired morning feeling stop you from making the most of your day – feel reinvigorated courtesy of our CBD Awake Tablets. These uncoated, sugar-free energy tablets contain energizing caffeine to give you a natural boost. Take one tablet before working out to unleash the power of CBD without any drowsiness, and feel soothing relief from anxiety.



With 30mg of pure organic CBD extract per tablet, you’ll be experiencing all those good feelings like calmness, focus, and a positive flow of clarity. Added Vitamin C and B12 promote natural energy production within the body to keep you feeling vitalized and awake for longer – forget artificial energy sources, and reap the benefits of our natural CBD tablets!



● 30mg per tablet

● Easy to swallow - no aftertaste

● Discreet and effective

● Naturally energizes without side effects