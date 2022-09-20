About this product
CBD AM AWAKE TABLETS WITH VITAMIN B12 & CAFFEINE
Don’t let that tired morning feeling stop you from making the most of your day – feel reinvigorated courtesy of our CBD Awake Tablets. These uncoated, sugar-free energy tablets contain energizing caffeine to give you a natural boost. Take one tablet before working out to unleash the power of CBD without any drowsiness, and feel soothing relief from anxiety.
With 30mg of pure organic CBD extract per tablet, you’ll be experiencing all those good feelings like calmness, focus, and a positive flow of clarity. Added Vitamin C and B12 promote natural energy production within the body to keep you feeling vitalized and awake for longer – forget artificial energy sources, and reap the benefits of our natural CBD tablets!
● 30mg per tablet
● Easy to swallow - no aftertaste
● Discreet and effective
● Naturally energizes without side effects
Don’t let that tired morning feeling stop you from making the most of your day – feel reinvigorated courtesy of our CBD Awake Tablets. These uncoated, sugar-free energy tablets contain energizing caffeine to give you a natural boost. Take one tablet before working out to unleash the power of CBD without any drowsiness, and feel soothing relief from anxiety.
With 30mg of pure organic CBD extract per tablet, you’ll be experiencing all those good feelings like calmness, focus, and a positive flow of clarity. Added Vitamin C and B12 promote natural energy production within the body to keep you feeling vitalized and awake for longer – forget artificial energy sources, and reap the benefits of our natural CBD tablets!
● 30mg per tablet
● Easy to swallow - no aftertaste
● Discreet and effective
● Naturally energizes without side effects
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
WELL CARE BOTANICALS
Achieve daily health and wellness through powerfully formulated hemp extract CBD oil tinctures, soft gel capsules, pain creams, and pain gels. Feel great no matter what the day throws your way with organic and carefully processed hemp extract CBD oil products. Well Care Botanicals uses Broad Spectrum hemp extract, which means it contains more beneficial cannabinoids like CBG, CBN & CBC. Having multiple cannabinoids in a product creates a synergy that works more efficiently in the body.