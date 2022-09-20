HEMP EXTRACT INTENSE SKIN RELIEF BODY BUTTER - 300MG

Nothing works better for intensely dry skin more than this wonder Natural Hemp Unscented Body Butter.



Premium quality sourced Hemp Oil Extract contained within our body butters helps your skin retain as much moisture as possible so no matter how dry your skin is!



Not only does our body butter do wonders for moisturizing your skin but it’s great for reducing chances of inflammations or red patches from forming as the Hemp fights against these reactions naturally!



● Helps you retain moisture up to 24 hours

● Great solution for those suffering from intensely dry skin

● Hydrates dry, brittle skin so there’s no more cracking

● Encourages skin growth and new cell generation

● Anti-inflammatory properties stimulate healing

● Reduces inflammation of the skin - cause of many skin conditions

● Encourages skin growth and new cell generation



Directions: Apply to clean dry area of skin. Allow to absorb thoroughly into the skin and reapply as needed. Pay special attention to hands, feet, elbows and any other area of your body that is prone to dry skin.



ACTIVE INGREDIENT: BROAD SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT

Ingredients: Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Coconut Oil, DMAE, Jojoba Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil & MSM



DMAE - Increases the appearance of firmness, tone and lift to the skin. DMAE also improves the appearance of skin elasticity and luminosity, helping to decrease the look of fine lines and wrinkles while brightening skin's appearance and evening out imperfections.



MSM - Helps reduce inflammation, improve skin health by strengthening keratin and reducing inflammation. It could even help reduce symptoms of certain skin conditions, as well

