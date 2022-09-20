HEMP EXTRACT INTENSE SKIN RELIEF SALVE - 300MG

Ease sensitive skin with our deeply nourishing Skin Relief Hemp Salve!



Our Hemp Salve was made with a wide range of phytocannabinoid hemp extract oils and other rich organic ingredients that are quickly absorbed by your skin, so any burnt or dry marks are instantly relieved!



Locking in moisture for up to 24 hours, this premier quality Hemp Salve is a must-have for anyone experiencing dry brittle skin.



Not only does the therapeutic relief of Hemp soothe sunburnt skin but it provides extra nourishment that you can enjoy happily!



● Deeply nourishing salve that keeps your skin hydrated for 24 hours

● A balanced blend of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract

● Anti-inflammatory properties stimulate healing

● Reduces inflammation of the skin - cause of many skin conditions

● Great solution for those with painful sunburnt skin

● Encourages skin growth and new cell generation



Directions: Apply to clean dry area of skin. Allow to absorb thoroughly into the skin and reapply as needed.



ACTIVE INGREDIENT: BROAD SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT

Ingredients: Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Flower Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Organic Calendula Flower Extract, Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Tea Tree Leaf Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Proprietary Essential Oil Blend