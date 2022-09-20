HEMP EXTRACT OIL - 900MG BROAD SPECTRUM SUPPLEMENT - WINTERGREEN FLAVOR

Endless to-do lists, workload, and chores getting you worked up?



Our organic hemp extract tincture is the easiest and quickest way to get your daily source of hemp nutrition. Made with broad-spectrum oil derived from local farms, every drop gives you the perfect dose of enhanced plant compounds that will leave you feeling good inside and out.



100% natural, users immediately experience a sense of calmness and focus without any tremors, nervousness, or uneasiness. Whether you’re looking for relief from anxiety or want to get better sleep, try our Hemp Extract Oil today.



● Helps with stress, anxiety, muscle pain, and restlessness

● Aids in better sleep

● Improves alertness and focus

● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

● Each bottle contains 900mg

● No psychoactive effects