HEMP EXTRACT PM CBD SLEEP TABLETS - 900MG - MELATONIN AND CHAMOMILE

Wind down and drift off naturally into a deep sleep with our CBD Sleep Tablets, specially crafted to give you a better night’s sleep. Our sugar-free tablets can help improve the overall quality of sleep and alleviate some of the causes of insomnia. With 30mg of pure organic CBD extract per tablet, you’ll be experiencing feelings like calmness. Reap the benefits of our natural CBD tablets!



Infused with melatonin and chamomile, which are renowned natural sleep aids, you can finally get the rejuvenating night’s sleep that you’ve been waiting for. If you’ve been struggling with insomnia, our sleep tablets might just be exactly what you need to help your mind and body enter a realm of pure relaxation.



● 30mg per tablet

● Easy to swallow - no aftertaste

● Discreet and effective

● Natural sleep aid