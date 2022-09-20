HEMP EXTRACT SOFT GEL CAPSULES - 300MG FULL SPECTRUM CBD SUPPLEMENT

For occasional consumers of hemp extracts or for first-timers, a mild amount is good enough. With these 10 mg gel capsules, we have added in the same high-quality hemp oil extract as it’s bigger 30 mg brother, but with full-spectrum hemp oil, so you get all the cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBC and CBDA. The low dose also makes it perfect for consumption at any time of the day, whether it’s before heading to work, before a boring meeting or after dinner.



We added none of those artificial sweeteners, flavors or preservatives, and what you get is pure unflavored goodness in fun-sized portions.



● The perfect alternative to tinctures

● 10mg per gel capsule

● No flavors and sweeteners

● Easy to swallow - no aftertaste

● No chemicals or solvents

● Discreet and effective

● Low in calories



10MG/SERVING (1 SERVING = 1 CAPSULE)