HEMP EXTRACT SOFT GEL CAPSULES - 900MG CBD ISOLATE SUPPLEMENT

If you’re not a fan of tinctures, then you don’t have to consume them anymore. With our hemp oil extract soft gels capsules, you can get the same benefits of hemp oil tinctures. We distill only pure CBD without any of the other cannabinoids. Soft and almost chewy, each of these gel capsules come loaded with CBD extracts from locally sourced hemp.



With 30mg of pure organic CBD extract per capsule, you’ll be experiencing all those good feelings like calmness, focus and a positive flow of clarity. The best thing is No THC! So you don’t have to worry about any jitters or psychoactive reactions either.



● The perfect alternative to tinctures

● 30mg per gel capsule

● No flavors and sweeteners

● Easy to swallow - no aftertaste

● No chemicals or solvents

● Discreet and effective

● Low in calories