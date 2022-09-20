About this product
HEMP EXTRACT SOFT GEL CAPSULES - 900MG CBD ISOLATE SUPPLEMENT
If you’re not a fan of tinctures, then you don’t have to consume them anymore. With our hemp oil extract soft gels capsules, you can get the same benefits of hemp oil tinctures. We distill only pure CBD without any of the other cannabinoids. Soft and almost chewy, each of these gel capsules come loaded with CBD extracts from locally sourced hemp.
With 30mg of pure organic CBD extract per capsule, you’ll be experiencing all those good feelings like calmness, focus and a positive flow of clarity. The best thing is No THC! So you don’t have to worry about any jitters or psychoactive reactions either.
● The perfect alternative to tinctures
● 30mg per gel capsule
● No flavors and sweeteners
● Easy to swallow - no aftertaste
● No chemicals or solvents
● Discreet and effective
● Low in calories
About this brand
WELL CARE BOTANICALS
Achieve daily health and wellness through powerfully formulated hemp extract CBD oil tinctures, soft gel capsules, pain creams, and pain gels. Feel great no matter what the day throws your way with organic and carefully processed hemp extract CBD oil products. Well Care Botanicals uses Broad Spectrum hemp extract, which means it contains more beneficial cannabinoids like CBG, CBN & CBC. Having multiple cannabinoids in a product creates a synergy that works more efficiently in the body.