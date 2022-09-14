About this product
HEMP EXTRACT PAIN RELIEF GEL - 500MG
Sore muscles and body pain sure can slow you down.
Experience instant pain-relieving benefits of Hemp Extract with our Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Pain Relief Gel. With a smooth, gel formula, it glides on your skin and absorbs quickly to create a tingly, intensely icy-cold feeling that helps alleviate pain. Non-sticky and lightweight, it doesn’t feel uncomfortable or heavy on your skin.
The best part about hemp extract is that they don’t mask the pain, they reduce inflammation and relieve pain from within, so you’ll be up and running in no time.
● Instant cooling comfort and long-lasting relief
● Improves circulation while managing the ache
● 500mg Hemp oil extract in every jar
● Formulated with soothing Aloe Vera
● Anti-bacterial
About this brand
WELL CARE BOTANICALS
Achieve daily health and wellness through powerfully formulated hemp extract CBD oil tinctures, soft gel capsules, pain creams, and pain gels. Feel great no matter what the day throws your way with organic and carefully processed hemp extract CBD oil products. Well Care Botanicals uses Broad Spectrum hemp extract, which means it contains more beneficial cannabinoids like CBG, CBN & CBC. Having multiple cannabinoids in a product creates a synergy that works more efficiently in the body.