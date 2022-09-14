HEMP EXTRACT PAIN RELIEF ROLL ON GEL - 1000MG

They say “No pain, no gain” and we’d certainly agree, especially if you’re into intense fitness training, sports, or physical activity. But the soreness and aches that follow can be quite excruciating to say the least.



Luckily, our 1000mg Pain Relief Gel comes in a roll-on bottle, allowing you to get the instant pain relief benefits of broad-spectrum hemp oil. The extra-strong formula leaves you with a cool, refreshing feeling while increasing blood circulation to combat inflammation and speed up your recovery time.



Easy to use, easier to carry - our roll-on bottle allows you to take it wherever you go and use it without getting the gel on your hands.



Instant cooling comfort and long-lasting relief

Improves circulation while managing the ache

1000mg Hemp extract

Formulated with soothing Aloe Vera

Anti-bacterial

Directions: Use a small amount directly on the affected areas and massage