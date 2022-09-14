MAXIMUM PAIN RELIEF HEMP EXTRACT GEL - 2000MG - AIRLESS PUMP

Sore muscles and body pain sure can slow you down. Meet our highest strength pain relief that comes in a soothing gel formula – specially designed to ease that uncomfortable back and neck pain



2000mg strength gel absorbs deep into the areas of discomfort to provide long-lasting relief from inflammation, while added menthol affords you a blissful cooling sensation to instantly ease tense or inflamed muscles.



A smooth, gel formula, it glides on your skin and absorbs quickly to create a tingly, intensely icy-cold feeling that helps alleviate pain. Made with Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract.



Non-sticky and lightweight, it doesn’t feel uncomfortable or heavy on your skin.



The best part about hemp extract is that they don’t mask the pain, they reduce inflammation and relieve pain from within, so you’ll be up and running in no time.



Wellcare Botanicals has designed an ultra-convenient airless pump packaging for this pain gel to ensure not a drop of product is wasted, making it so simple to use and more cost-effective.



● Instant cooling comfort and long-lasting relief

● Improves circulation while managing the ache

● 2000mg Hemp oil extract in every bottle

● Formulated with soothing Aloe Vera



Directions: Use a small amount directly on the affected areas and massage