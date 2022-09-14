MAXIMUM RELIEF HEMP EXTRACT PAIN CREAM - 2000MG - AIRLESS PUMP

Bid farewell to pain with our new black label 2000mg maximum strength pain cream, which has been specially crafted to relieve pain for longer – leaving you to get on with your day.



Our highest-strength pain cream provides superior relief for longer. Unlike some pain creams, our formula penetrates deep into the muscle to provide the ultimate relief from discomfort – ideal for chronic pain caused by inflammation or even just that post-exercise ache! Made with Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract.



Wellcare Botanicals has designed an ultra-convenient airless pump packaging for this pain cream to ensure not a drop of product is wasted, making it so simple to use and more cost-effective



The black pepper oil gives you instant warming relief, while the gentle aloe vera and coconut oil nourish and protect your skin, making it perfect for sensitive skin as well.



Don’t let pain slow you down – dip into our cooling pain cream whenever you need to and feel the relief you desire and deserve.



● Fast-acting formula

● Penetrates deep within to give long-lasting relief and comfort

● Made with natural ingredients and botanical extracts

● 2000mg Hemp oil extract in every bottle



Directions: Use a small amount directly on the affected areas and massage