MAXIMUM RELIEF HEMP EXTRACT PAIN CREAM - 2000MG

Bid farewell to pain with our new black label 2000mg maximum strength pain cream.



Our highest-strength pain cream provides superior relief for longer. Well Care Botanicals 2000mg strength cream is the ideal remedy for inflammation meaning you can make pain a thing of the past and get back to feeling like yourself again.



We use natural botanical extracts to penetrate deep into the skin, providing a premium pain relief product. Made with Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract it gets rid of all kinds of aches, inflammation, and soreness. Infused with Arnica flower extract,



The black pepper oil gives you instant warming relief, while the gentle aloe vera and coconut oil nourish and protect your skin, making it perfect for sensitive skin as well.



Don’t let pain slow you down – dip into our cooling pain cream whenever you need to and feel the relief you desire and deserve.



● Fast-acting formula

● Penetrates deep within to give long-lasting relief and comfort

● Made with natural ingredients and botanical extracts

● 2000mg Hemp extract in every jar



Directions: Use a small amount directly on the affected areas and massage