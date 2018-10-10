Loading…
Super Lemon Haze Pax Pod 0.5g

by Wellness Connection of Maine
SativaTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Super Lemon Haze effects

1,672 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Wellness Connection of Maine
PERSONAL

We stand for cannabis as an experience where wellness and community come together. Keeping standards high and prices affordable, we guide you toward the right experience, made just for you. For your convenience, we offer all things cannabis in one place. Here, people with similar interests, come together to gain knowledge and meet old and new friends.

RELIABLE

Our state-of-the-art facilities are designed to exceed the highest production standards. With your health and safety in mind, under the guidance of renowned scientists, we cultivate pesticide-free cannabis and test our products for purity and consistency.

It’s our passion to offer you the finest quality cannabis, every time.

GOOD-NATURED

It’s not easy being green, but we are committed to it. We are actively reducing our carbon footprint by recycling, using paperless administration, and going 100% green. Giving back is in our DNA. A share of our revenues goes to charitable donations and you can also find us hard at work cleaning trails, managing food drives or adopting families for the holidays. We keep it local. Maine’s economy thrives on small businesses and we like to keep it that way. 98% of our vendors are also our neighbors.

TRAILBLAZERS

While the industry is new, we are not. Since 2011, we have advocated for access, quality, and transparency via advancing science and improving public policies.

Our goal is to set the bar for unparalleled quality—together we are forging a new cannabis culture.