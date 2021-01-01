About this product

Wellness hemp oil offers several CBD Hemp OIl capsules for your choice in herbal therapy with CBD. WE know that each person is different and has different needs so we address this by having the best organic CBD Hemp oil capsules with different amounts of CBD and brands for you to choose from for your optimum benefit. We offer 30tabs and 60 tabs. Prices begin at 60.00 for 30 caps. Our brands offered are all top quality from WEllness hemp oil, Endoca, & Entourage.

All Organic Veggie Capsules that are easy to take and use anywhere. Take your choice. We are here to help you in any way with information and research about CBD Hemp oil. Just give us a call.