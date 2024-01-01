Black Cherry Gelato CAKE MILK THC-A PRE-ROLLS | (6CT) 3G

by Wellness Vibe
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Experience with Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Rolls, where each box delivers six meticulously crafted pre-rolls, ensuring a premium session every time. These exotic pre-rolls contain a total of 3 grams, with each pre-roll weighing 0.5 grams. Designed for those who appreciate the finer details of high-quality pre-rolls, Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Rolls provide a potent and luxurious experience from the first spark to the last puff.

Cake Milk Pre-Rolls are made from carefully selected hemp flower, known for their high THC-A content and rich terpene profiles. The result is a smooth, flavorful smoke that captures the essence of the plant. Each pre-roll is expertly filled and rolled to ensure even burning and consistent delivery of THC-A with every draw.

Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Roll Strains

Black Cherry Gelato – Hybrid
Blueberry Dream – Sativa
Bubblegum Gelato – Hybrid
Berry Rntz – Hybrid
Strawberry Sour Diesel – Sativa
White Truffle – Indica

Additional Product Information

Potent Effects
Premium Quality
Exotic THC-A Pre-Rolls
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

About this strain

Black Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Acai with Black Cherry Funk. The effects of Black Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, hungry, and focused. Black Cherry Gelato is 22% THC making it an ideal choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of Black Cherry Gelato is pinene, which is often associated with pine forest aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly this strain tastes like berries with sweet apricot undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain during mild episodes of depression, stress, and cramps. The original breeder of Black Cherry Gelato is currently unknown.

About this brand

Wellness Vibe
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
