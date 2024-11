Mellow Fellow Delta 9 Gummy Rings | (20ct) 800mg



Get ready for the superior edible experience you’ve been waiting for. These flavorful gummy rings each contain 20mg hemp-derived delta 9 THC and 20mg CBD for the perfect 1:1 ratio of euphoria and therapeutic comfort.



Suggested Dosage: Start with 1/2 a gummy for initial dose to determine effect. Consume 1 – 2 gummies depending on tolerance and desired effect. Results may vary. Consult your primary care physician if you have any questions or concerns about consuming cannabinoid edibles. Store in a cool, dry place.



Mellow Fellow Delta 9 Gummy Ring Flavors



Apple

Blue Razz

Cherry

Peach

Strawberry

Watermelon

Additional Product Information



Federally Compliant hemp-derived formula

Third Party Lab Tested

PhD Pharmacist Formulated

