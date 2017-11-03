Blue ZKZ THC-A DIAMOND INFUSED BOUTIQUE COLLECTION PRE-ROLL | 4G

by Wellness Vibe
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Strain Specific Terpenes
THC-A Diamond Infused
2 x 2-Gram Pre-Rolls (Totaling 4-Grams)

Flying Monkey THC-A Diamond Infused Boutique Collection Pre-Roll | 4g

The Flying Monkey THC-A Liquid Diamond Infused Boutique Collection Pre-Roll is designed for those who value quality and potency. Each pack contains 2 x 2-gram pre-rolls, giving you a generous amount of flower in each roll. Made with 55% THC-A boutique indoor flower, these pre-rolls deliver a smooth and powerful hit.

What makes these pre-rolls stand out is the infusion of Liquid Diamonds—a highly potent, pure form of THC-A. Combined with Live Resin, these pre-rolls offer a stronger, cleaner high while enhancing the natural terpenes for a richer flavor. With strain-specific terpenes included, each puff delivers a unique aroma and taste that matches the chosen strain perfectly.

Flying Monkey THC-A Diamond Infused Boutique Collection

Pre-Roll Strains

Kiwi Kush – Indica
Mojilato – Indica
Blue ZKZ – Sativa

Additional Product Information

Premium Indoor Flower
55% Diamond Infused
Infused with THC-A Diamond and Live Resin
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

About this brand

Wellness Vibe
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
