Strain Specific Terpenes

THC-A Diamond Infused

2 x 2-Gram Pre-Rolls (Totaling 4-Grams)



Flying Monkey THC-A Diamond Infused Boutique Collection Pre-Roll | 4g



The Flying Monkey THC-A Liquid Diamond Infused Boutique Collection Pre-Roll is designed for those who value quality and potency. Each pack contains 2 x 2-gram pre-rolls, giving you a generous amount of flower in each roll. Made with 55% THC-A boutique indoor flower, these pre-rolls deliver a smooth and powerful hit.



What makes these pre-rolls stand out is the infusion of Liquid Diamonds—a highly potent, pure form of THC-A. Combined with Live Resin, these pre-rolls offer a stronger, cleaner high while enhancing the natural terpenes for a richer flavor. With strain-specific terpenes included, each puff delivers a unique aroma and taste that matches the chosen strain perfectly.



Flying Monkey THC-A Diamond Infused Boutique Collection



Pre-Roll Strains



Kiwi Kush – Indica

Mojilato – Indica

Blue ZKZ – Sativa



Additional Product Information



Premium Indoor Flower

55% Diamond Infused

Infused with THC-A Diamond and Live Resin

2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

