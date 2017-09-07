About this product
Blueberry Dream CAKE MILK THC-A PRE-ROLLS | (6CT) 3G
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.
