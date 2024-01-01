Experience with Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Rolls, where each box delivers six meticulously crafted pre-rolls, ensuring a premium session every time. These exotic pre-rolls contain a total of 3 grams, with each pre-roll weighing 0.5 grams. Designed for those who appreciate the finer details of high-quality pre-rolls, Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Rolls provide a potent and luxurious experience from the first spark to the last puff.



Cake Milk Pre-Rolls are made from carefully selected hemp flower, known for their high THC-A content and rich terpene profiles. The result is a smooth, flavorful smoke that captures the essence of the plant. Each pre-roll is expertly filled and rolled to ensure even burning and consistent delivery of THC-A with every draw.



Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Roll Strains



Black Cherry Gelato – Hybrid

Blueberry Dream – Sativa

Bubblegum Gelato – Hybrid

Berry Rntz – Hybrid

Strawberry Sour Diesel – Sativa

White Truffle – Indica



Additional Product Information



Potent Effects

Premium Quality

Exotic THC-A Pre-Rolls

2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

