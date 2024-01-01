Bubblegum Gelato CAKE MILK THC-A PRE-ROLLS | (6CT) 3G

by Wellness Vibe
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Experience with Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Rolls, where each box delivers six meticulously crafted pre-rolls, ensuring a premium session every time. These exotic pre-rolls contain a total of 3 grams, with each pre-roll weighing 0.5 grams. Designed for those who appreciate the finer details of high-quality pre-rolls, Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Rolls provide a potent and luxurious experience from the first spark to the last puff.

Cake Milk Pre-Rolls are made from carefully selected hemp flower, known for their high THC-A content and rich terpene profiles. The result is a smooth, flavorful smoke that captures the essence of the plant. Each pre-roll is expertly filled and rolled to ensure even burning and consistent delivery of THC-A with every draw.

Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Roll Strains

Black Cherry Gelato – Hybrid
Blueberry Dream – Sativa
Bubblegum Gelato – Hybrid
Berry Rntz – Hybrid
Strawberry Sour Diesel – Sativa
White Truffle – Indica

Additional Product Information

Potent Effects
Premium Quality
Exotic THC-A Pre-Rolls
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

About this strain

Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato is a indica-leaning hybrid weed strain that crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum. Bubblegum Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubblegum Gelato effects are relaxing,  uplifting, and hunger inducing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubblegum Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Bubblegum Gelatofeatures has a fruity and earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wellness Vibe
Wellness Vibe
Wellness Vibe
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
