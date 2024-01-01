About this product
Experience with Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Rolls, where each box delivers six meticulously crafted pre-rolls, ensuring a premium session every time. These exotic pre-rolls contain a total of 3 grams, with each pre-roll weighing 0.5 grams. Designed for those who appreciate the finer details of high-quality pre-rolls, Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Rolls provide a potent and luxurious experience from the first spark to the last puff.
Cake Milk Pre-Rolls are made from carefully selected hemp flower, known for their high THC-A content and rich terpene profiles. The result is a smooth, flavorful smoke that captures the essence of the plant. Each pre-roll is expertly filled and rolled to ensure even burning and consistent delivery of THC-A with every draw.
Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Roll Strains
Black Cherry Gelato – Hybrid
Blueberry Dream – Sativa
Bubblegum Gelato – Hybrid
Berry Rntz – Hybrid
Strawberry Sour Diesel – Sativa
White Truffle – Indica
Additional Product Information
Potent Effects
Premium Quality
Exotic THC-A Pre-Rolls
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9
Berry Runtz CAKE MILK THC-A PRE-ROLLS | (6CT) 3G
About this product
Wellness Vibe
Wellness Vibe
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we're here to help you achieve peace of mind and body.
