Delta-8 3.5g Flower - Cookies (Hybrid)



Experience the best of both worlds with our Delta-8 3.5g Flower in the popular hybrid strain, Cookies. Infused with over 50mg of delta-8 THC isolates, this top-tier hemp flower offers a therapeutic, cannabis-like effect that may elevate your experience.



Key Features:

Whole, top-tier hemp flower

Over 50mg of delta-8 THC isolates

Hybrid strain - Cookies

Reusable glass stash jar



Elevate your hemp experience with our Delta-8 3.5g Flower in the hybrid strain, Cookies. Packaged in a reusable glass stash jar, it's a convenient and premium choice for those seeking the therapeutic benefits of delta-8 THC.



read more