Indulge in the ultimate relaxation with our Golden Goat Moonrocks. These premium delta-8 infused hemp flower buds are delicately rolled in a special kief blend of Delta-8, CBD, and other natural cannabinoids, delivering a mellow and soothing effect. Derived from legal hemp, Delta-8 THC offers a sense of well-being, increased appetite, and a feeling of relaxation.



Premium delta-8 infused hemp flower buds

Special kief blend of Delta-8, CBD, and other natural cannabinoids

Provides a mellow and soothing effect

Aids in relaxation, increased appetite, and a sense of well-being



Our Delta-8 Moonrocks are perfect for consumption through vaping, smoking, or digestion, offering versatile potency. Each 7g pack contains delta-8 flower coated in delta-8 THC and CBD isolates, ensuring a smooth and mellowing experience. The ingredients include CBD and Delta 8 Lab Report for quality assurance.

