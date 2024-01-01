About this product
FLYING MONKEY THC-A DIAMOND INFUSED BOUTIQUE COLLECTION PRE-ROLL | 4G
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
Mojito, also known as "Mojito #1," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Blossom Trail with Limegerian. This strain produces relaxing effects that slowly turn into a gentle and cerebral body high. Mojito is a shining star when it comes to flavors and aromas, featuring bold citrus notes accompanied by floral undertones. While this strain is typically sought out for its incredible flavor profile, medical marijuana patients choose Mojito to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches, inflammation, and depression. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
