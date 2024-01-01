FLYING MONKEY THC-A DIAMOND INFUSED BOUTIQUE COLLECTION PRE-ROLL | 4G

by Wellness Vibe
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Strain Specific Terpenes
THC-A Diamond Infused
2 x 2-Gram Pre-Rolls (Totaling 4-Grams)

Flying Monkey THC-A Diamond Infused Boutique Collection Pre-Roll | 4g

The Flying Monkey THC-A Liquid Diamond Infused Boutique Collection Pre-Roll is designed for those who value quality and potency. Each pack contains 2 x 2-gram pre-rolls, giving you a generous amount of flower in each roll. Made with 55% THC-A boutique indoor flower, these pre-rolls deliver a smooth and powerful hit.

What makes these pre-rolls stand out is the infusion of Liquid Diamonds—a highly potent, pure form of THC-A. Combined with Live Resin, these pre-rolls offer a stronger, cleaner high while enhancing the natural terpenes for a richer flavor. With strain-specific terpenes included, each puff delivers a unique aroma and taste that matches the chosen strain perfectly.

Flying Monkey THC-A Diamond Infused Boutique Collection

Pre-Roll Strains

Kiwi Kush – Indica
Mojilato – Indica
Blue ZKZ – Sativa

Additional Product Information

Premium Indoor Flower
55% Diamond Infused
Infused with THC-A Diamond and Live Resin
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

About this strain

Mojito, also known as "Mojito #1," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Blossom Trail with Limegerian. This strain produces relaxing effects that slowly turn into a gentle and cerebral body high. Mojito is a shining star when it comes to flavors and aromas, featuring bold citrus notes accompanied by floral undertones. While this strain is typically sought out for its incredible flavor profile, medical marijuana patients choose Mojito to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches, inflammation, and depression. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wellness Vibe
Wellness Vibe
Shop products
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
Notice a problem?Report this item