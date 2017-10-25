Gelato Maui Labs Snow Ball Flower

by Wellness Vibe
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

3.5-Grams Per Jar
Made From USA Grown Hemp
Potent THCA Flower rolled in THCA Diamonds

Cereal Milk – Sativa – Start your cosmic journey with the invigorating Cereal Milk Sativa. Experience the upliftment and energy that accompanies each puff, as the sweet and cereal-like flavor tantalizes your taste buds. It’s not just a strain; it’s an exploration of Sativa excellence.

Gelato – Indica – Dive into relaxation with Gelato Indica. This strain is a symphony of soothing effects, complemented by a delightful blend of flavors. Let the Gelato experience wash over you, leaving you in a state of tranquility and bliss.

Lemon Cherry Rntz – Sativa – For those who crave a Sativa experience with a twist, Lemon Cherry Rntz is the answer. Enjoy the zesty combination of lemon and cherry, perfectly paired with the uplifting effects of Sativa. It’s a flavor journey that mirrors the cosmic delight of Face Melters.

Additional Product Information

3.5g Per Jar of Premium Indoor Hemp THC-A Flower
3 different strains to choose from
Farm Bill Compliant containing less than 0.3% THC

About this strain

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 21%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

About this brand

Wellness Vibe
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
