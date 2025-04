Golden Goat THC Blended 4000MG Infused Gummies Delta 8 / THC-P / Delta 9 - Mix Flavors



Take your pleasure to the extreme with world-class, unique, completely legal cannabinoids in the form of Golden Goat Delta 8, THC-P, and Delta 9 tropical blended gummies. Elevate your experience with these mind-blowing treats.



4000MG of mouthwatering flavor with a buzz

Combination of Delta 8, THC-P, and Delta 9 with juicy flavors like Green Apple, Mango, Mix Flavors, and more

Isolation and extraction process for a potent experience

Legal and compliant with Farm Bill regulations



The buzz from the Tropical THC blends is potent and euphoric, perfect for relaxation or enjoyment with friends. Each gummy contains 200MG of legal hemp-derived delta 8, ensuring a smooth high.



Experience a delicious blend of tropical fruits like never before, providing a unique hemp-based buzz that stands out in the market. Don't miss out on this exceptional product!



DIRECTIONS: Take 1 gummy as needed



INGREDIENTS: Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-P



SIZE: 4000MG per jar (200MG per gummy)

