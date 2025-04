Indulge in the exquisite blend of Delta 8, HHC, and THCP with our 7g Hemp Flower in Strawcream Hybrid. Discover the perfect combination of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a unique vaping experience like no other.



Sampler Pack for Ultimate Convenience



Try our sampler pack featuring Delta 8 + HHC + THCP flower Vape Cartridges, giving you the opportunity to explore a variety of strains and find your favorites. It's never been easier to enjoy the benefits of HHCP+THCP in one convenient package.



Premium Ingredients

Formulated with hemp-derived D8+HHC+THCP distillate

Infused with organic terpenes for an enhanced vaping experience



Uncover the potential of hemp-derived compounds with our lab-tested Hemp Flower D8+HHC+THCP, and elevate your vaping ritual today.

read more