Jack Herer DOZO DONUT PRE-ROLLS | 4.2G

by Wellness Vibe
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

2 Donut Pre-Rolls Per Pack
2.1-Grams Per Pre-Roll
4.2-Grams Total Per Pack
Contains Live Rosin, Exotic THCA Flower

et ready to take your smoking experience to the next level with Dozo Donut Pre-Rolls. Each pack contains two pre-rolls, each weighing in at a hefty 2.1 grams, for a total of 4.2 grams per pack. These pre-rolls are crafted with a blend that includes 500mg of Live Rosin and 1.6 grams of Exotic THCA Flower, ensuring a potent and flavorful session every time.

Each pre-roll is meticulously crafted to provide an even burn and smooth draw. The generous 2.1-gram size means that these pre-rolls can last for an extended session, whether shared with friends or enjoyed solo. The blend of Live Rosin and Exotic THCA Flower is evenly distributed throughout each pre-roll, ensuring a consistent experience from start to finish.

Quality and purity are paramount when it comes to cannabis products, and Dozo Donut Pre-Rolls are no exception. Each batch undergoes rigorous testing to ensure that it meets the highest standards of safety and potency. This commitment to quality means that users can enjoy these pre-rolls with confidence, knowing that they are consuming a product that is free from harmful contaminants.

Dozo Donut Pre-Rolls Strains

Jack Herer – Sativa
Purple Cookies – Hybrid
Venom OG – Indica

Additional Product Information

500mg THCA Live Rosin Per Each Pre-Roll
1.6g Exotic THCA Flower Per Pre-Roll
Made with Non-GMO Hemp
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wellness Vibe
Wellness Vibe
Shop products
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
Notice a problem?Report this item