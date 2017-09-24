Kiwi Kush THC-A DIAMOND INFUSED BOUTIQUE COLLECTION PRE-ROLL | 4G

by Wellness Vibe
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Strain Specific Terpenes
THC-A Diamond Infused
2 x 2-Gram Pre-Rolls (Totaling 4-Grams)

Flying Monkey THC-A Diamond Infused Boutique Collection Pre-Roll | 4g

The Flying Monkey THC-A Liquid Diamond Infused Boutique Collection Pre-Roll is designed for those who value quality and potency. Each pack contains 2 x 2-gram pre-rolls, giving you a generous amount of flower in each roll. Made with 55% THC-A boutique indoor flower, these pre-rolls deliver a smooth and powerful hit.

What makes these pre-rolls stand out is the infusion of Liquid Diamonds—a highly potent, pure form of THC-A. Combined with Live Resin, these pre-rolls offer a stronger, cleaner high while enhancing the natural terpenes for a richer flavor. With strain-specific terpenes included, each puff delivers a unique aroma and taste that matches the chosen strain perfectly.

Flying Monkey THC-A Diamond Infused Boutique Collection

Pre-Roll Strains

Kiwi Kush – Indica
Mojilato – Indica
Blue ZKZ – Sativa

Additional Product Information

Premium Indoor Flower
55% Diamond Infused
Infused with THC-A Diamond and Live Resin
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

About this strain

In the late 1980s, the Skunk invasion landed on New Zealand’s shores. Kiwiskunk was introduced when a New Zealand Skunk variety met NYC Diesel, adding a little something extra to its flavor profile. This 75/25 indica-dominant strain gives off a very potent skunky smell with sweet and citrus flavor. You’ll likely be left with a happy but couch-locked feeling best enjoyed while curling up to a comedy movie.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wellness Vibe
Wellness Vibe
Shop products
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
Notice a problem?Report this item