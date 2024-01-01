About this product
12oz. Per Can
10mg THC + 5mg CBD Total Per Can
Sugar-Free, Gluten-Free & All Natural Flavors
Patented Nanoencapsulation technology offers superior benefit
Torch Infused THC Seltzer offers a refreshing and innovative way to enjoy the benefits of THC and CBD. This 12oz seltzer combines natural flavors with an effective, well-balanced blend of 10mg THC and 5mg CBD per can, giving you a smooth, relaxing experience. With its proprietary nano-encapsulation technology, you can expect fast-acting results, making it a great choice for those looking for a reliable, efficient way to enjoy cannabinoids without delay.
What sets this seltzer apart is its clean and pure composition. It’s sugar-free and gluten-free, offering a crisp, guilt-free alternative to other beverages. This makes Torch Infused THC Seltzer ideal for those who want to enjoy the benefits of cannabinoids without unwanted additives. Additionally, it’s low in calories and contains 12% juice, adding a natural and lightly sweet taste without overpowering the senses.
Torch Infused THC Seltzer uses a unique combination of 10mg THC and 5mg CBD, offering a balanced cannabinoid experience. The THC provides mild euphoria and relaxation, while the CBD adds a sense of calm and balance. Thanks to the nano-encapsulation technology, you’ll feel the effects faster compared to traditional edibles, typically within 30 minutes after consumption.
Torch Infused THC Seltzer Flavors
Iced Tea Lemonade – A timeless classic flavor – robust iced tea meets bright, citrusy lemonade for a thirst-quenching, timeless refreshment.
Mango Tea Lemonade Iced Tea – Dive into tropical vibes with lush mango and tangy lemonade, grounded by the earthy undertones of black tea—a vibrant escape in every sip.
Peach Tea Lemonade Iced Tea – A refreshing blend of sweet, juicy peaches & zesty lemonade, balanced with smooth, earthy notes of iced tea. Perfect for sunny afternoons.
Mango Pineapple Seltzer – Tropical Paradise! This delicious beverage blends the sweet, succulent taste of ripe mangoes with pineapple’s tangy, vibrant flavor.
Watermelon Limeade Seltzer – Juicy watermelon meets the zing of lime in this revitalizing seltzer. Sweet and tangy, it’s the essence of summer in a can.
Additional Product Information
12oz per can / 4 cans per box
Patented Nanoencapsulation technology for superior absorption
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Made From USA Grown Hemp
About this brand
Wellness Vibe
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
