About this product
3.5-Grams Per Jar
Made From USA Grown Hemp
Potent THCA Flower rolled in THCA Diamonds
Cereal Milk – Sativa – Start your cosmic journey with the invigorating Cereal Milk Sativa. Experience the upliftment and energy that accompanies each puff, as the sweet and cereal-like flavor tantalizes your taste buds. It’s not just a strain; it’s an exploration of Sativa excellence.
Gelato – Indica – Dive into relaxation with Gelato Indica. This strain is a symphony of soothing effects, complemented by a delightful blend of flavors. Let the Gelato experience wash over you, leaving you in a state of tranquility and bliss.
Lemon Cherry Rntz – Sativa – For those who crave a Sativa experience with a twist, Lemon Cherry Rntz is the answer. Enjoy the zesty combination of lemon and cherry, perfectly paired with the uplifting effects of Sativa. It’s a flavor journey that mirrors the cosmic delight of Face Melters.
Additional Product Information
3.5g Per Jar of Premium Indoor Hemp THC-A Flower
3 different strains to choose from
Farm Bill Compliant containing less than 0.3% THC
Made From USA Grown Hemp
Potent THCA Flower rolled in THCA Diamonds
Cereal Milk – Sativa – Start your cosmic journey with the invigorating Cereal Milk Sativa. Experience the upliftment and energy that accompanies each puff, as the sweet and cereal-like flavor tantalizes your taste buds. It’s not just a strain; it’s an exploration of Sativa excellence.
Gelato – Indica – Dive into relaxation with Gelato Indica. This strain is a symphony of soothing effects, complemented by a delightful blend of flavors. Let the Gelato experience wash over you, leaving you in a state of tranquility and bliss.
Lemon Cherry Rntz – Sativa – For those who crave a Sativa experience with a twist, Lemon Cherry Rntz is the answer. Enjoy the zesty combination of lemon and cherry, perfectly paired with the uplifting effects of Sativa. It’s a flavor journey that mirrors the cosmic delight of Face Melters.
Additional Product Information
3.5g Per Jar of Premium Indoor Hemp THC-A Flower
3 different strains to choose from
Farm Bill Compliant containing less than 0.3% THC
Lemon Cherry Runtz Maui Labs Snow Ball Flower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
3.5-Grams Per Jar
Made From USA Grown Hemp
Potent THCA Flower rolled in THCA Diamonds
Cereal Milk – Sativa – Start your cosmic journey with the invigorating Cereal Milk Sativa. Experience the upliftment and energy that accompanies each puff, as the sweet and cereal-like flavor tantalizes your taste buds. It’s not just a strain; it’s an exploration of Sativa excellence.
Gelato – Indica – Dive into relaxation with Gelato Indica. This strain is a symphony of soothing effects, complemented by a delightful blend of flavors. Let the Gelato experience wash over you, leaving you in a state of tranquility and bliss.
Lemon Cherry Rntz – Sativa – For those who crave a Sativa experience with a twist, Lemon Cherry Rntz is the answer. Enjoy the zesty combination of lemon and cherry, perfectly paired with the uplifting effects of Sativa. It’s a flavor journey that mirrors the cosmic delight of Face Melters.
Additional Product Information
3.5g Per Jar of Premium Indoor Hemp THC-A Flower
3 different strains to choose from
Farm Bill Compliant containing less than 0.3% THC
Made From USA Grown Hemp
Potent THCA Flower rolled in THCA Diamonds
Cereal Milk – Sativa – Start your cosmic journey with the invigorating Cereal Milk Sativa. Experience the upliftment and energy that accompanies each puff, as the sweet and cereal-like flavor tantalizes your taste buds. It’s not just a strain; it’s an exploration of Sativa excellence.
Gelato – Indica – Dive into relaxation with Gelato Indica. This strain is a symphony of soothing effects, complemented by a delightful blend of flavors. Let the Gelato experience wash over you, leaving you in a state of tranquility and bliss.
Lemon Cherry Rntz – Sativa – For those who crave a Sativa experience with a twist, Lemon Cherry Rntz is the answer. Enjoy the zesty combination of lemon and cherry, perfectly paired with the uplifting effects of Sativa. It’s a flavor journey that mirrors the cosmic delight of Face Melters.
Additional Product Information
3.5g Per Jar of Premium Indoor Hemp THC-A Flower
3 different strains to choose from
Farm Bill Compliant containing less than 0.3% THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wellness Vibe
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
Notice a problem?Report this item