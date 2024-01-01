3.5-Grams Per Jar

Made From USA Grown Hemp

Potent THCA Flower rolled in THCA Diamonds



Cereal Milk – Sativa – Start your cosmic journey with the invigorating Cereal Milk Sativa. Experience the upliftment and energy that accompanies each puff, as the sweet and cereal-like flavor tantalizes your taste buds. It’s not just a strain; it’s an exploration of Sativa excellence.



Gelato – Indica – Dive into relaxation with Gelato Indica. This strain is a symphony of soothing effects, complemented by a delightful blend of flavors. Let the Gelato experience wash over you, leaving you in a state of tranquility and bliss.



Lemon Cherry Rntz – Sativa – For those who crave a Sativa experience with a twist, Lemon Cherry Rntz is the answer. Enjoy the zesty combination of lemon and cherry, perfectly paired with the uplifting effects of Sativa. It’s a flavor journey that mirrors the cosmic delight of Face Melters.



Additional Product Information



3.5g Per Jar of Premium Indoor Hemp THC-A Flower

3 different strains to choose from

Farm Bill Compliant containing less than 0.3% THC

read more