2 Donut Pre-Rolls Per Pack
2.1-Grams Per Pre-Roll
4.2-Grams Total Per Pack
Contains Live Rosin, Exotic THCA Flower

et ready to take your smoking experience to the next level with Dozo Donut Pre-Rolls. Each pack contains two pre-rolls, each weighing in at a hefty 2.1 grams, for a total of 4.2 grams per pack. These pre-rolls are crafted with a blend that includes 500mg of Live Rosin and 1.6 grams of Exotic THCA Flower, ensuring a potent and flavorful session every time.

Each pre-roll is meticulously crafted to provide an even burn and smooth draw. The generous 2.1-gram size means that these pre-rolls can last for an extended session, whether shared with friends or enjoyed solo. The blend of Live Rosin and Exotic THCA Flower is evenly distributed throughout each pre-roll, ensuring a consistent experience from start to finish.

Quality and purity are paramount when it comes to cannabis products, and Dozo Donut Pre-Rolls are no exception. Each batch undergoes rigorous testing to ensure that it meets the highest standards of safety and potency. This commitment to quality means that users can enjoy these pre-rolls with confidence, knowing that they are consuming a product that is free from harmful contaminants.

Jack Herer – Sativa
Purple Cookies – Hybrid
Venom OG – Indica

500mg THCA Live Rosin Per Each Pre-Roll
1.6g Exotic THCA Flower Per Pre-Roll
Made with Non-GMO Hemp
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

Venom OG, also known as "Venom" and "Venom OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.

Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
